Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to announce sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.23 billion and the lowest is $1.21 billion. Leggett & Platt posted sales of $845.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year sales of $4.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $4.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

LEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $83,415.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,750.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,528.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,302 in the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEG traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.49. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $59.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.12%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

