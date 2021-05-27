Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Short Interest Up 310.0% in May

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 310.0% from the April 29th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

LGRDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Monday, March 29th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of LGRDY stock opened at $21.23 on Thursday. Legrand has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $21.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.56.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBO's, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

