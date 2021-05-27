Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Short Interest Up 310.0% in May

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 310.0% from the April 29th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

LGRDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Monday, March 29th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of LGRDY stock opened at $21.23 on Thursday. Legrand has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $21.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.56.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBO's, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

