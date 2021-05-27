LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.80.

LMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research raised their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $513,005.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,530.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Roush sold 7,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $358,935.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 286,048 shares of company stock worth $14,503,945. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMAT traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.52. 86,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,573. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.34. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $54.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.33.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $35.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million. Research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

