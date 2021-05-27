LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Insider Sells $30,005.34 in Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) insider Valerie Kay sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $30,005.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Valerie Kay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Valerie Kay sold 2,215 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $30,013.25.

On Monday, March 22nd, Valerie Kay sold 1,333 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $30,005.83.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Valerie Kay sold 2,560 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $30,003.20.

LC stock opened at $14.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.03. LendingClub Co. has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $22.68.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.93 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 19.95% and a negative net margin of 62.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. Research analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LendingClub by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in LendingClub by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

LC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. LendingClub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

