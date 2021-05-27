LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Purchased by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. owned about 0.11% of LendingTree worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TREE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in LendingTree in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TREE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities upgraded LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.50.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total transaction of $14,718,862.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,788,296.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Neil Salvage sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $262,900.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $204.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,316. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.28. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.57 and a 1 year high of $372.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.05 and a beta of 1.53.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $272.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.77 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

