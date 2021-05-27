LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $225.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $327.50.

NASDAQ TREE opened at $204.31 on Wednesday. LendingTree has a 12 month low of $164.57 and a 12 month high of $372.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.36 and a 200-day moving average of $261.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.05 and a beta of 1.53.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $272.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other LendingTree news, President Neil Salvage sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $262,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 5,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $276.21 per share, with a total value of $966,735.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,237.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 2,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

