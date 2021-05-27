Leonardo De Oliveira Castro Sells 3,848 Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Stock

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) Director Leonardo De Oliveira Castro sold 3,848 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.40, for a total value of C$209,320.04.

Stantec stock opened at C$54.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$56.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$48.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.63. Stantec Inc. has a 12 month low of C$37.46 and a 12 month high of C$59.56. The stock has a market cap of C$6.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.26.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$861.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$876.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 2.6300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.56%.

STN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ATB Capital cut Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Stantec from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Atb Cap Markets cut Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC upped their price target on Stantec from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Stantec from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.90.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.