Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 12,986 Shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,986 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $5,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 38,209 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 14,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $547,000.

Get First Trust IndXX NextG ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTG traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.56. 16 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,282. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.55. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $75.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.