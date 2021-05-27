Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 16,643 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,643 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned 0.14% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 526.5% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.60. 4,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,986. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.48. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $46.69.

