Level Four Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12.8% during the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 20,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.62.

NYSE CAT traded up $1.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $239.46. The stock had a trading volume of 110,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,145. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $131.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.56. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.57 and a twelve month high of $245.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

