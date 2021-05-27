Level Four Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,498 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,308 shares during the quarter. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF were worth $10,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 128,217 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,861 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $221,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $236,000.

DUSA stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $35.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,296. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.76. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $37.88.

