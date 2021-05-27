Level Four Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,027 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $22,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Savior LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.36. 9,045,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.57.

