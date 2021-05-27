Level Four Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,441 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,680 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.07. 491,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,251,322. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.88.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,875,933. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.46.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.