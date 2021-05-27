Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.78

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.78 and last traded at $14.54, with a volume of 549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LILA. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Liberty Latin America in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Latin America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average is $12.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.49.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.48. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Latin America news, SVP John M. Winter sold 38,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $548,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,337.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Balan Nair sold 77,500 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $1,095,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,011.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,730,529. 9.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,495,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,846,000 after buying an additional 146,462 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,159,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,711,000 after purchasing an additional 49,166 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.5% during the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 2,147,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 7.4% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,503,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,291,000 after purchasing an additional 103,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth $15,097,000. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

