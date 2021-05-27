Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sensyne Health (LON:SENS)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on the stock.
Sensyne Health stock opened at GBX 154.50 ($2.02) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 163.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 151.99. Sensyne Health has a 12 month low of GBX 26.10 ($0.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 190 ($2.48). The stock has a market capitalization of £254.61 million and a PE ratio of -7.73.
About Sensyne Health
