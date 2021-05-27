Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sensyne Health (LON:SENS)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on the stock.

Sensyne Health stock opened at GBX 154.50 ($2.02) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 163.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 151.99. Sensyne Health has a 12 month low of GBX 26.10 ($0.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 190 ($2.48). The stock has a market capitalization of £254.61 million and a PE ratio of -7.73.

About Sensyne Health

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

