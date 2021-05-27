Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Holdings Boosted by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 615.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 54,368 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 72,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $98.54 on Thursday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $99.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LSI shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Evercore ISI raised Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

In other Life Storage news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

