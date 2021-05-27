Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,041,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,982,000 after acquiring an additional 145,671 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,612,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,350,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,088,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,228,000 after buying an additional 146,970 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 504,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,139,000 after buying an additional 117,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 448,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,395,000 after buying an additional 115,783 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $114.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.39. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.26 and a 1 year high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 18.83%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

LGND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.33.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

