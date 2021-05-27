Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Reaches $2.02

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $2.02 or 0.00005096 BTC on popular exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $7.81 million and approximately $621,726.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $199.39 or 0.00502310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005267 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00010950 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000227 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

