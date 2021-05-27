Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Given New C$98.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$100.00 to C$98.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LIMAF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Linamar from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Linamar from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Linamar from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LIMAF opened at $62.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.26. Linamar has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $72.96.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

