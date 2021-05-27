Lincoln National Corp Has $4.01 Million Holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONEQ. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

ONEQ stock opened at $53.37 on Thursday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $35.66 and a twelve month high of $55.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.52 and a 200-day moving average of $399.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

