Lincoln National Corp Increases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $143.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $128.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $148.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.55.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

