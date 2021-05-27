Lincoln National Corp Raises Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $387,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 205.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 18,659 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $859,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $97.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.67. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $76.23 and a 52-week high of $100.48.

