Lincoln National Corp Raises Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) by 49.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,250 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.33% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 109.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 115,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 60,326 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Grand Central Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,055,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 125.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 25,015 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SILJ opened at $17.32 on Thursday. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.35.

