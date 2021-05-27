Lincoln National Corp Reduces Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 12.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 7,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,327,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 14,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA stock opened at $362.65 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $375.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.65.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

