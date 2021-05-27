Lincoln National Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,756 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,668,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,826,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,435 shares of company stock worth $41,978,975 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.62.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $229.68 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $167.00 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $211.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 19.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.