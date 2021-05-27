Lincoln National Corp Sells 712 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Lincoln National Corp cut its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 207.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 20,636 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 153,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,257,000 after buying an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 21,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $871,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $76.22 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.