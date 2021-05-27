Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Liquidity Services, Inc. employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. The company operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. Their superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 10,000 clients worldwide. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LQDT. TheStreet upgraded Liquidity Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

NASDAQ LQDT opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. Liquidity Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.33. The firm has a market cap of $849.35 million, a P/E ratio of 53.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $61.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. On average, analysts forecast that Liquidity Services will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George H. Ellis sold 16,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $409,578.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,378.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $82,218.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 239,728 shares in the company, valued at $6,182,585.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,586 shares of company stock worth $6,014,526. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Liquidity Services by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 88,798 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Liquidity Services by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 13,721 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Liquidity Services by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,065,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,686,000 after buying an additional 127,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Liquidity Services by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

