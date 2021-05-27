Liquity Price Tops $18.26 (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded up 69.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Liquity has a market capitalization of $85.66 million and $842,139.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity coin can now be bought for $18.26 or 0.00047299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Liquity has traded 48.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00060779 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.50 or 0.00356107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.69 or 0.00188268 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004129 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.72 or 0.00848756 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00032328 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,690,522 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

