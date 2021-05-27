Liquity USD (LUSD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $327,131.00

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Liquity USD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Liquity USD has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $1.48 billion and approximately $327,131.00 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00083820 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00020458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $384.63 or 0.00982951 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,770.42 or 0.09635499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00092503 BTC.

Liquity USD Profile

LUSD is a coin. Its launch date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 1,473,526,216 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

