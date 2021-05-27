Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 32.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $2,448,000. Terry L. Blaker increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.44.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $385.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,072. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $385.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

