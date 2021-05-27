Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $868,000 Holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 32.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,830 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,208,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,805,000 after acquiring an additional 43,247 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,377,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,695,000 after buying an additional 210,128 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 297,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 11,816 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 521.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 159,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 134,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHL opened at $17.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average is $14.89. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $20.09. The firm has a market cap of $336.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $68.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.15 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 83.55% and a net margin of 13.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

In related news, Director Kevin Ferro purchased 6,420 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $102,078.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,428 shares in the company, valued at $197,605.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 47,101 shares of company stock valued at $742,799. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GHL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

