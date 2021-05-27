Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $976,000 Stock Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,780 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,019,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,153,000 after purchasing an additional 113,432 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at $1,041,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

SKY opened at $52.04 on Thursday. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.31 and a fifty-two week high of $52.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.15 and a 200-day moving average of $38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.53 and a beta of 2.19.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $447.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 368,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $16,161,312.15. Also, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 70,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $3,210,493.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,317 shares in the company, valued at $18,204,862.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 556,668 shares of company stock valued at $24,872,013 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

SKY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Skyline Champion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

