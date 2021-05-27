Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 770 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Boot Barn worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,417,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,529,000 after buying an additional 235,801 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 834,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,174,000 after buying an additional 17,356 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth about $27,734,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 576,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,989,000 after buying an additional 96,333 shares during the last quarter.

BOOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $3,751,997.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $726,895.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at $726,895.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 211,831 shares of company stock worth $15,134,316 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $76.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 2.96. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.87 and a 12-month high of $80.10.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

