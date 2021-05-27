Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,713 Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Veritiv worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Veritiv by 54.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 94,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 33,288 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Veritiv by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Veritiv by 396.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 235,818 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Veritiv in the fourth quarter valued at $1,098,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Veritiv in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTV stock opened at $62.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.95 and its 200-day moving average is $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.89 million, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 2.23. Veritiv Co. has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $62.90.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.26. Veritiv had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 0.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.49 per share, with a total value of $197,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,482.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRTV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Veritiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Veritiv Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

