Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 8,681 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,681 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in PRA Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in PRA Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 10,740 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PRA Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,554,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in PRA Group by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 27,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $38.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.42. PRA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.88.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.31 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other PRA Group news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRA Group Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

