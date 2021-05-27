Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 9,191 Shares of Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,191 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genie Energy were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 120,790 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Genie Energy by 125.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 104,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Genie Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,103,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 46,774 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 27,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Genie Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of Genie Energy stock opened at $6.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $164.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average is $7.35. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $9.60.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.90 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 7.71%.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Energy Services. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

