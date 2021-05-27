Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $896,000 Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Capri by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capri alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CPRI. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.30.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $36,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CPRI opened at $54.60 on Thursday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $59.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.54 and a 200-day moving average of $46.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.50.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.