Loudon Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.37. 12,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550,596. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.56.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

