Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,861,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 77,149 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.03% of Lululemon Athletica worth $2,411,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $365,033,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,777,687,000 after buying an additional 329,451 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 270.2% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 369,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $113,414,000 after buying an additional 269,901 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,230,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,820,440,000 after buying an additional 175,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,925,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $670,030,000 after buying an additional 138,438 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $329.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $323.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.85. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $399.90. The company has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of 73.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.94.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

