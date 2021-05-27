Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lululemon Athletica to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $329.76 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $399.90. The company has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of 73.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $323.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.85.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.94.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

