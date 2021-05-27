Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lumber Liquidators were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki acquired 6,274 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.94 per share, with a total value of $150,199.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,397.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LL stock opened at $22.62 on Thursday. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.52. The company has a market cap of $656.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.48.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

