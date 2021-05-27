LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.10.

In related news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB opened at $110.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.98. The firm has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $60.04 and a 52-week high of $116.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

