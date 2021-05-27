Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mack-Cali's decent first-quarter 2021 results were supported by higher leasing activity at its office and multi-family residential portfolios. Yet, earnings dilution from suburban asset sales was a deterrent. It remains focused on a strategy to sell non-core suburban office assets and use the proceeds to repay its debt. Also, investments in Hudson River waterfront properties have enhanced asset quality and will help Mack-Cali to capture the growing demand for highly-amenitized office space. The company’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past three months. However, Mack-Cali’s substantially-leveraged balance sheet limits its strength to withstand any future credit crisis and unexpected negative externalities. Also, in a move to preserve its financial flexibility amid the uncertainties, quarterly dividends remain suspended.”

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Mack-Cali Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of CLI opened at $16.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.88 and a beta of 1.05. Mack-Cali Realty has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $18.83.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mack-Cali Realty will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A. Akiva Katz purchased 442,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.51 per share, with a total value of $6,413,420.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,107,963 shares of company stock valued at $17,006,256. 6.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLI. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

