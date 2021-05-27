MAI Capital Management Acquires 7,798 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $13,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Charter Communications by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. HSBC boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $708.92.

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,212,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,707 shares of company stock valued at $21,677,618. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CHTR opened at $695.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $131.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $664.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $641.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $498.08 and a 1 year high of $712.41.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

