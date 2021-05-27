MAI Capital Management Buys 3,362 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 251,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,110,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,184 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,611 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,948 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,164,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,659,000. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA opened at $80.67 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $80.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.44.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.