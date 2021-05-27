MAI Capital Management Has $11.23 Million Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,929 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned about 0.08% of Domino’s Pizza worth $11,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,274,000 after buying an additional 675,466 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,581,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,373,394,000 after buying an additional 481,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $184,108,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,431,000 after purchasing an additional 151,489 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $122,053,000 after purchasing an additional 94,333 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total value of $1,120,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,568 shares of company stock worth $7,235,697. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $421.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $412.08 and its 200-day moving average is $385.62. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $447.50.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Citigroup started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.82.

Domino's Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

