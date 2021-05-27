MAI Capital Management Has $41.59 Million Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. EPAM Systems comprises 0.9% of MAI Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. MAI Capital Management owned approximately 0.19% of EPAM Systems worth $41,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPAM. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.50.

EPAM stock opened at $474.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.55, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $450.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.53. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.18 and a fifty-two week high of $486.20.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total value of $20,522,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,630,891.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total value of $3,848,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,659 shares in the company, valued at $5,126,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,075 shares of company stock worth $27,966,425. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.