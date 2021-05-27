MAI Capital Management Purchases 9,124 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,124 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $28,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,325,000 after buying an additional 19,155,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 293.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,571,834,000 after buying an additional 15,195,906 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 637.5% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,178,232,000 after buying an additional 13,201,254 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 287.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,462,000 after buying an additional 11,737,595 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several research firms have commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 350,416 shares of company stock valued at $26,384,747 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $73.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.34 and a 200 day moving average of $76.79. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.44 and a 1 year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.