Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,277,200 shares, a growth of 8,272.1% from the April 29th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mapletree Commercial Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mapletree Commercial Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Mapletree Commercial Trust alerts:

MPCMF stock opened at $1.48 on Thursday. Mapletree Commercial Trust has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48.

Mapletree Commercial Trust is a Singapore-focused real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that invests on a long-term basis, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for office and/or retail purposes, whether wholly or partially, in Singapore, as well as real estate related assets.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mapletree Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapletree Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.