Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 75.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.07.

NYSE:MPC traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.28. 119,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,797,240. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.16. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of -37.32, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.17.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

